NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Quarterback Signing News

The Jacksonville Jaguars believe they have their quarterback of the future on their roster in Trevor Lawrence. That won't stop them from adding depth at the position though.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville is bringing back E.J. Perry on a one-year deal.

Perry was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in early May. In late July, he was released with a non-football injury designation.

Coming out of Brown, Perry's best attribute was his versatility.

In his final season at Brown, Perry had 3,033 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also had over 400 yards and seven scores on the ground.

The timing of this signing is ideal for Perry. With the preseason finally here, he'll most likely get the chance to showcase his skills in an actual game environment.

Jaguars fans might not have lofty expectations for Perry, but they're happy he's getting a second chance.

Perhaps the Jaguars will find a way to utilize Perry's skillset this upcoming season.

Perry will need to find a way to beat out Jake Luton and Kyle Sloter if he wants any chance at making Jacksonville's 53-man roster.