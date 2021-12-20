The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Urban Meyer Comments

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson at the Super Bowl.MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 28: Former NFL coach and FOX NFL SUNDAY Analyst Jimmy Johnson during the Super Bowl LIV FOX Sports Media Day on January 28, 2020 at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jimmy Johnson isn’t blaming Urban Meyer nearly as much as some other fans and media are.

Meyer got fired by Jacksonville last week after a 2-11 start to the season, plus a whole lot of drama as well.

There were multiple reports that came out about Meyer’s locker room and how he was losing it. There was also a story where former kicker Josh Lambo claimed that Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

Johnson spoke on Fox NFL Sunday’s pregame show and touched on how there was some backstabbing that happened to Meyer while he was with the Jaguars.

“Going to Jacksonville, just like when I went to Dallas, you knew you were gonna lose, you’re gonna have adversity,” Johnson said. “The difference is, in Dallas, I had my entire coaching staff from college. I had my administrative assistant, I had my P.R. director, I had my trainer. We were all on the same page when we had adversity. He didn’t have that in Jacksonville. There was a lot of backstabbing, one thing or the other because he didn’t have his people.”

The NFL world wasn’t happy with Johnson’s comments and reacted as such.

Johnson knows Meyer well, and it does seem like he’s doing a bit of damage control here. In reality, Meyer just never seemed like a fit in the NFL.

