NFL World Reacts To Latest Jaguars Coaching News

Thanks to new NFL rules, the Jacksonville Jaguars are able to interview head coaching candidates before the season even ends. And one of the top candidates on their radar is coming in today.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that the Jaguars are interviewing Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Per the report, that interview is scheduled for today.

Leftwich is a former Jaguars quarterback who played four of his nine NFL seasons in Jacksonville. He went 24-20 as a starter and ranks fourth on the team’s all-time passing list.

But Leftwich has made a far bigger name for himself as a top assistant for Bruce Arians since 2017. Leftwich was the quarterbacks coach on the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons and has been the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay since Arians was hired in 2019.

His head coaching stock skyrocketed following the Bucs’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But they then most of the big jobs had already been given up.

Jaguars fans love the idea of Leftwich coming to their team. Some are even willing to offer to drive him up from Tampa Bay:

Does he need a ride to Jacksonville? I will drive him there myself. https://t.co/KIHINY8c9m — Loso (@LosoRuiz) January 7, 2022

Would love to see Leftwich land the HC gig where he started his NFL career in 2003. The former 1st rounder spent 4 years in Jacksonville and went 24-21 as the starting QB. The Jags have made the playoffs 3 times in in the last 22 years, including 2005 with Leftwich as starter. https://t.co/AhLjbjnOyQ — Neer Ray (@NeerRayNFL) January 7, 2022

I would be stunned, if Leftwich doesn't land the job https://t.co/wkbW4rg3ke — That Sports Guy (@Jason_Shetler) January 7, 2022

In his first year with the Buccaneers, Byron Leftwich oversaw Jameis Winston have the best season of his career. While Winston was unable to stop committing turnovers, he did lead the NFL in passing yards and threw a career-high 33 touchdowns.

And the work he’s done with Tom Brady speaks for itself.

It seems unlikely that Byron Leftwich doesn’t get a head coaching job this year after what he’s done in Tampa Bay.

Will the Jaguars pull the trigger and hire their former quarterback as their new head coach?