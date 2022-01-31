The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Doug Pederson News

A closeup of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug PedersonLANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to look for their new head coach, and are reportedly set to bring Doug Pederson back for a second interview tomorrow.

Jacksonville’s head coaching search has been ongoing for so long that it has been one month since Pederson’s first interview. During that time, he also interviewed for the Chicago Bears’ opening, which eventually went to Matt Eberflus.

It looked like the Jags were set to hire Bucs offensive coordinator and their former franchise quarterback Byron Leftwich, but that process reportedly hit a snag, resulting in the team looking into other candidates.

One of those candidates is apparently Pederson, who on paper seems like a decent fit. He won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia, and would probably be a fine tutor for Trevor Lawrence.

Pederson was fired by the Eagles after the 2020 season. In five years with the team, he went 42-37-1 in the regular season and led the team to three playoff appearances, including a win in Super Bowl LII.

Jacksonville is coming off a 2-15 campaign and owns the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.