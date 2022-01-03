NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jaguars Fan News

The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone 3-29 over the last two years, firing two head coaches in the process. And since the lack of attendance doesn’t seem to be sending the message to ownership, fans are going to send a bigger message in Week 18.

According to the Associated Press, hundreds or thousands of Jaguars fans intend to wear clown attire at their season finale against the Colts this weekend. Per the report, the goal of the demonstration is to compel Jaguars owner Shahid Khan to fire general manager Trent Baalke.

Elite coaching candidates have reportedly been turning down interview offers for the team’s vacant head coach position. Some have speculated that Baalke’s presence in Jacksonville is the reason for it.

But fans of other NFL fans are simply delighting in the misery that the Jaguars are experiencing right now. Some are pointing out that the bigger message would be to not pay to attend games in the first place:

They could try a more effective approach like don't pay to go to games. — JButler (@hesaidwutsports) January 3, 2022

Wouldn't the bigger impact be to have no one in the stands? — Rader (@Taruskippy) January 3, 2022

Hundreds if not thousands of Jags fans? Sounds like they'll be hitting an attendance record #DUUUVAL — James (@jarbarian9) January 3, 2022

Jaguars fans en masse have begun protesting by changing their social media profile pictures to a clown emoji with the same moustache that Shahid Khan has.

Some have dubbed themselves “Khlowns.”

I love us https://t.co/J6Koke5u6b — Michael Moore (@MMoore13_02) January 3, 2022

Despite getting a generational prospect in Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars’ fortunes have not been immediately turned around the way teams like the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions were when they got No. 1 overall quarterbacks.

The Jaguars have a lot of rebuilding to do, and it may take a lot of turnover and a lot more losses before they become an average team again.