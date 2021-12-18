NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Urban Meyer News

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired a few days ago.

He spoke to Ian Rapoport in an interview on Saturday and apologized to the organization as well as touched on what could be next for him.

As of right now, Meyer still isn’t sure what the next step is but the NFL world had some cold reactions after Rapoport posted this story.

Urban Meyer on the James Robinson mishandling. Now says he was the one to say take him out. https://t.co/Ec0QnUiBsI pic.twitter.com/6eMXxUFmVp — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 18, 2021

So according to Urban Meyer it was cancel culture and his assistant coaches being soft and NOT: -Being unfaithful to his wife

-Only winning two games

-Calling coworkers “losers”

-Kicking one of his players

-Fighting with Marvin Jones

-Trying to make Tim Tebow happen Got it. https://t.co/ejWWW5ueyw — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) December 18, 2021

sorry to hear that https://t.co/759roSnUAT — Robert O'Neill (@RobertONeill31) December 18, 2021

Why did you think a 20 minute exclusive with urban Meyer was something anyone wanted? https://t.co/iqY2zsEXZ0 — Josh (garik16) (@garik16) December 18, 2021

As is tradition, Urban blames his failures on his heart https://t.co/mUyn2zCUaa — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 18, 2021

Meyer admits he did bench James Robinson but says there was some “miscommunication” as to when to put him back in. https://t.co/gcQfMAjtWR — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 18, 2021

And like clockwork the PR spin to get Urban his TV job back in 2022 and a college job in 2023 is already underway. https://t.co/TV4vkaqC58 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagi) December 18, 2021

Meyer was fired after the Jaguars were 2-11 through his first 13 games as head coach. He was also the talk of the NFL the last week after a bombshell report came out last Saturday from Tom Pelissero.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to be going backward each week under Meyer as well.

Lawrence had his worst performance of the season last Sunday against the Titans when he finished with 221 yards passing along with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

He now has a TD/INT ratio of 9/14.

Jacksonville will look to get its third win of the season on Sunday against Houston.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.