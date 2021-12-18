The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Urban Meyer News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars reacts after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired a few days ago.

He spoke to Ian Rapoport in an interview on Saturday and apologized to the organization as well as touched on what could be next for him.

As of right now, Meyer still isn’t sure what the next step is but the NFL world had some cold reactions after Rapoport posted this story.

Meyer was fired after the Jaguars were 2-11 through his first 13 games as head coach. He was also the talk of the NFL the last week after a bombshell report came out last Saturday from Tom Pelissero.

Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to be going backward each week under Meyer as well.

Lawrence had his worst performance of the season last Sunday against the Titans when he finished with 221 yards passing along with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

He now has a TD/INT ratio of 9/14.

Jacksonville will look to get its third win of the season on Sunday against Houston.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.