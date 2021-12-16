The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Surprise Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer on the sideline on Sunday afternoon.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

In a stunning bit of Wednesday night-Thursday morning news, the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world by firing head coach Urban Meyer.

It’s extremely rare for an NFL team to fire a head coach in the middle of their first season. But Meyer was at an extremely unique level of unfitness for the job.

Between the Jaguars’ 2-11 record, a lack of improvement and Meyer’s personal controversies, it became clear that the marriage simply wasn’t going to work out. So Jaguars owner Shahid Khan shocked the world and pulled the plug just 11 months into a five-year deal.

As you can expect the denizens of the NFL world that have stayed up this late quickly took to Twitter to react to the news on Urban Meyer. And they didn’t hop on to console him or wish him well…

Just about every reaction is to laugh at or mock the now-former Jaguars coach and his former team:

Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars – and perhaps with the NFL forever – ends at 2-11. Even well-known college-to-NFL failures such as Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino had better records when they quit on their teams.

But if you followed the Urban Meyer news long enough, you could see the writing on the wall.

Though perhaps “The Pope” ensured that this outcome was a given before any of us even realized:

Urban Meyer went to the Jaguars hoping to cement his legacy as one of football’s all-time greats. Instead, he may have irreparably damaged his reputation at every level of the game.

That’s about as big of a failure as an NFL tenure gets.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.