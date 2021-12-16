NFL World Reacts To Surprise Urban Meyer News

In a stunning bit of Wednesday night-Thursday morning news, the Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the NFL world by firing head coach Urban Meyer.

It’s extremely rare for an NFL team to fire a head coach in the middle of their first season. But Meyer was at an extremely unique level of unfitness for the job.

Between the Jaguars’ 2-11 record, a lack of improvement and Meyer’s personal controversies, it became clear that the marriage simply wasn’t going to work out. So Jaguars owner Shahid Khan shocked the world and pulled the plug just 11 months into a five-year deal.

As you can expect the denizens of the NFL world that have stayed up this late quickly took to Twitter to react to the news on Urban Meyer. And they didn’t hop on to console him or wish him well…

Just about every reaction is to laugh at or mock the now-former Jaguars coach and his former team:

Jags gon be on the hook for Urban Meyer till 2026 to the tune of SIXTY MILLION! 😬😬😬😬 — Dr. Omicron Varianté -Gulag Admissions Manager (@DrJBProblematyk) December 16, 2021

Just got home from work and popped on NFL Network. Jaguars fired Urban Meyer? He didn't even make it through the first season. Can't really say I'm surprised. — Bl🩸🩸D Girl Raven (@RavensBlood5220) December 16, 2021

Urban meyer hired Tim Tebow a dude who was out of the nfl for 6 years, to play TE a position he never played professionally They should’ve sent him to the gulag off this alone — Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) December 16, 2021

Jaguars fans didn't deserve Urban Meyer. It was on Shad to make the call and he did the right thing. — Justin Barney (@JustinBarneyTV) December 16, 2021

And to think, Urban Meyer could have had the USC job if he hadn't gone to the Jags. 🤷‍♂️Hate to see it. #GoDawgs — Adam Bruce (@BrucemanActual) December 16, 2021

Was Urban Meyer the worst coach in NFL history? — Ty Lacroix (@Ty_Lacroix11) December 16, 2021

Urban Meyer’s tenure with the Jaguars – and perhaps with the NFL forever – ends at 2-11. Even well-known college-to-NFL failures such as Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino had better records when they quit on their teams.

But if you followed the Urban Meyer news long enough, you could see the writing on the wall.

Though perhaps “The Pope” ensured that this outcome was a given before any of us even realized:

Urb was finished before he even began. pic.twitter.com/rbOB9Ik00w — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) December 16, 2021

Urban Meyer went to the Jaguars hoping to cement his legacy as one of football’s all-time greats. Instead, he may have irreparably damaged his reputation at every level of the game.

That’s about as big of a failure as an NFL tenure gets.