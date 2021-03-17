NFL World Reacts To The Gardner Minshew Trade Speculation

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL’s new league year officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. with teams finally receiving the league’s permission to announce deals.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles started announcing trades like the one that sent Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. One deal that hasn’t been made yet started stealing all of the headlines.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are listening to calls on quarterback Gardner Minshew. “The Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes,” Rapoport wrote.

Not long after that report came out, fans started offering potential landing spots for the former sixth-round pick. The Chicago Bears were a popular landing spot – mentioned below by NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Wouldn't be surprising if he wound up being traded to CHI (if he does get dealt)… https://t.co/f9NOIXHfBT — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 17, 2021

Several other team’s fans took to social media asking for their team to make a deal. That held true for New England Patriots fans as well.

Oh boy! Gardner Minshew might be available #Patriots https://t.co/FoUwLhx7wm — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) March 17, 2021

Minshew is never going to set the league on fire or be an MVP candidate, but he’s a solid quarterback.

In eight starts in 2020, Minshew completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. During his rookie season, Minshew boasted an impressive 21-to-6 touchdown/interception ratio after Nick Foles went down with injury.

Where will Gardner Minshew play next season?