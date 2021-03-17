The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Gardner Minshew Trade Speculation

Gardner Minshew celebrates after the NFL win over the Oakland Raiders.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 15: Quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars and wide receiver Chris Conley #18 celebrate after the game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on December 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Oakland Raiders 20-16. Photo by (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL’s new league year officially kicked off at 4:00 p.m. with teams finally receiving the league’s permission to announce deals.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles started announcing trades like the one that sent Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. One deal that hasn’t been made yet started stealing all of the headlines.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the Jacksonville Jaguars are listening to calls on quarterback Gardner Minshew. “The Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes,” Rapoport wrote.

Not long after that report came out, fans started offering potential landing spots for the former sixth-round pick. The Chicago Bears were a popular landing spot – mentioned below by NFL insider Adam Caplan.

Several other team’s fans took to social media asking for their team to make a deal. That held true for New England Patriots fans as well.

Minshew is never going to set the league on fire or be an MVP candidate, but he’s a solid quarterback.

In eight starts in 2020, Minshew completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. During his rookie season, Minshew boasted an impressive 21-to-6 touchdown/interception ratio after Nick Foles went down with injury.

Where will Gardner Minshew play next season?


