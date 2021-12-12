NFL World Reacts To The Latest Urban Meyer Drama

Over the weekend the NFL world was stunned by a report that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer dressed down his own coaching staff at a meeting. But today’s allegations cranked the drama up to 11.

Earlier today, Dov Kleiman took to Twitter and said that Meyer admitted to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer that he did, in fact, call his staffers “Losers” to their faces. But Glazer quickly took to Twitter to refute that report.

Glazer clarified that Meyer told him he’s “demanding” of his coaches. Not that he openly insulted them.

Kleiman clapped back, pointing to his appearance on FOX NFL Sunday where Glazer would not deny the report about what Meyer said. But others pointed out that Meyer refusing to deny the report is not the same as confirming it.

Needless to say, social media has been whipped up into a frenzy this morning. With all of the conflicting reports, the dialogue on Twitter has been heated:

Your on air report said he denied the argument with Marvin Jones but didn't deny the report regarding his coaching [which says he called them "Losers"]pic.twitter.com/Hl75XyICka — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

What a mess regardless. Time for Meyer to go. — Arian (@SacksJacked) December 12, 2021

sure he didn’t technically “deny” it, and sure he winked after saying that, but — jack (@jackalltogether) December 12, 2021

Lmao, you played the clip that proved his point that he never said Meyer confirmed that he call his coaches losers — ɪ ᴀᴍ ᴡʜᴏ ɪ ᴀᴍ (@xSHINExDBN) December 12, 2021

Not denying something isn't the same thing as confirming it. — . (@HaruSoul) December 12, 2021

There’s plenty of reasons to dismiss the Urban Meyer report. As bad as the Jacksonville Jaguars have been this season, openly insulting the coaching staff would be an all-time low for any coach at any level.

But the fact that it was so easy to accept the report at face value is a further sign that things are just not working out for Meyer in Jacksonville. His first season in the NFL is already a wash.

Unless things unravel even faster over the next five weeks, he’ll get a second season to try and correct course.

Do you think the Urban Meyer reports are true?