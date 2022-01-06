NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Bill O’Brien News

After being fired from the Houston Texans during the 2020 season, Bill O’Brien quickly found work as an assistant on the Alabama Crimson Tide. But after helping to turn Bryce Young into a Heisman Trophy winner, he’s getting NFL looks again.

On Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars insider Eugene Frenette reported that the Jaguars have some interest in O’Brien as a head coaching candidate. But Frenette appeared unsure of just how “viable” he is compared to their other candidates.

O’Brien helped navigate Penn State back into respectability before taking the Texans job in 2014. In his first six seasons he led the Texans to four AFC South titles. But his tenure ended on a sour note in 2020 as the team started 0-4.

O’Brien has spent the last year as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach. The result was an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game – which could net him a national title next week.

But Jaguars fans aren’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of bringing O’Brien in. Many have taken to Twitter and pointed out how terribly his time with the Texans went:

If this happens I’m going to be the most casual jags fan on the planet. I’ll probably forget all the players’ names and deny free tickets to games for my own sanity https://t.co/JXbGRy5BoJ — Jonbeezy (@jonbeezy16) January 6, 2022

I swear if this happens, I'm out. Grew up a MIA fan and when JAX got the Jags, I immediately became a Jags supporter. Bout had it and this would be the final straw. #FinsUp https://t.co/V8XSD1cZvU — ImKhanstipated 🔥🏀🔑 (@CobaltBlu22) January 6, 2022

Retaining Baalke and hiring Bill O’Brien is straight out of the “How to Ruin a Franchise” handbook https://t.co/P5W2xftPu2 — Кevin (@KevinFromDuval) January 6, 2022

I will become a bengals fan if this happens https://t.co/bNP3XTFf9x — Connor🇬🇧🏈 (@Connor1409_) January 6, 2022

So Jaguars fans aren’t exactly thrilled at the idea of bringing Bill O’Brien into the fold. Though in fairness, after the way this season went, it’s going to take the sun and the moon to get them back to some stability.

But we’ve seen coaches leave the NFL under bad circumstances and return with success before. Maybe it can happen again with O’Brien.

Would Bill O’Brien be a good fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars?