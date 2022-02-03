NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Byron Leftwich News

On paper, Byron Leftwich seems like the perfect hire for the Jacksonville Jaguars. And yet, the two sides have been unable to agree on a deal thus far.

According to John Reid of Florida Times Union, the chatter at the Senior Bowl this week is that Leftwich made a mistake telling the Jaguars that he didn’t want to work with their current general manager, Trent Baalke.

“Amazing at Senior Bowl the chatter is Byron Leftwich made a mistake that he made it known that he couldn’t work with Trent Baalke when the question was presented to him,” Reid tweeted. “He suggested the Jaguars should hire his guy Adrian Wilson as GM.”

NFL fans quickly dismissed this notion. They believe Leftwich did the right thing by stating that he doesn’t want to work with Baalke.

“It’s not Leftwich’s mistake,” one fan replied. “It’s the Jaguars mistake keeping Baalke around.”

“That’s an intelligent decision by Byron, not a mistake,” another fan said. “These candidates are also interviewing the teams.”

“Huge mistake… standing up for what you believe in and making sure conditions are optimal for your happiness and success,” a fan sarcastically said.

The Jaguars’ decision to keep Baalke for the 2022 season infuriated a lot of fans. He hasn’t exactly been successful in Jacksonville.

To make matters worse, the Jaguars’ commitment to Baalke may cost them the chance to hire Leftwich as their next head coach.