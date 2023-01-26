Look: NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 21: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars with a score of 27 to 20. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Last Saturday, Trevor Lawrence's second season in the NFL officially came to an end. The Jaguars lost 27-20 to the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

Lawrence finished his first-ever postseason run with 505 passing yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

There were some brutal moments in the playoffs for Lawrence, but he was never discouraged by them. Instead, he picked himself up and showed the world why he was the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Year 2 officially in the books for Lawrence, he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for his fans.

"We know what we’re made of. We’re only tested when we are in the fire. We’ll come out stronger than ever," Lawrence wrote. "Thank you Jacksonville for a year to remember. This is just the beginning."

Lawrence received a lot of encouraging comments on this Instagram post.

"The future is bright my brother," one person said. "Keep leading and being YOU!"

"Thank YOU Trevor," another person commented. "What an amazing year, and it’s only up from here, year 3 gonna be real scary."

One fan replied, "Thank you Trevor! We’ll be back next year even better."

The future is bright in Jacksonville, especially with Lawrence leading the way.