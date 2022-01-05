NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Honest Admission

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made a comment that had the football world buzzing.

He was asked about some fans protesting owner Shad Khan. In fact, several fans have called Khan a “clown” and used his name to start a movement called the “KhlownOut” to remove him as the team’s owner.

The rookie quarterback kept a level head when answering the question, though. He said he understands fans frustration, but would not have taken the same course of action.

“There’s a lot of diehard Jaguars fans that this is very important to them,” Lawrence told reporters. “Would I do that personally? No I wouldn’t do it, but fans feel how they feel. But it’s hard after this year… I get the frustration.”

Jaguars fans are just happy Lawrence seems to understand their frustration.

“It’s that simple,” one person said.

“Easily the best response from someone within the institution (or its affiliate radio arm),” said a Jacksonville columnist.

“Always important to hold the rookie QB accountable for an unrelated, organic public pressure campaign against his idiot boss,” said another analyst.

Lawrence and the Jaguars are well on their way to locking down their second-straight No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

A loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday would ensure the Jaguars draft No. 1 in just a few months.

Who will they select?