NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance Sunday

Trevor Lawrence is doing his best to send one of the Ravens or Steelers to the playoffs next week.

Lawrence is having the best game of his NFL career thus far as he started out 11-for-11 completions-wise with a touchdown pass.

Jacksonville is trying to play spoiler and keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs as it’s been a dreadful season for the former. The Jaguars are only 2-14 through their first 16 games and are also looking to have just a little momentum going into the offseason.

Jacksonville is currently up 10-3 as halftime is just about to commence.

The NFL World is amazed at how Lawrence has been able to play in this contest after struggling mightily beforehand.

What a dime by Trevor Lawrence, whew. pic.twitter.com/9MUjtK6RJS — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 9, 2022

Do not sell Trevor Lawrence stock — Nick Scoville (@nscoo98) January 9, 2022

*Fans of other teams look at box score* “man Trevor Lawrence is a bust”.. what actually happens in games https://t.co/vn16oo2Bls — Kevin Stark (@Starky_Leg) January 9, 2022

Been impressed with Trevor Lawrence so far tonight. Had read some mixed reviews about him this year, but seeing him with my own eyes for the first time i think Jags fans should be excited. They shouldn't be excited about kicking a FG on 4th & 2 though.#NFL #INDvsJAX #DUUUVAL — Danny (@DAracinghorse) January 9, 2022

Put Trevor Lawrence on the Colts and I guarantee he’s a top QB in the league. Too bad he’s with Jacksonville. #HotTake — Leighton Turnpaugh (@CoachTurnpaugh) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence has more time to throw than QBs during a 7 on 7 drill — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence finally looks decent and the Jaguars might make the biggest upset of the season. — Alex (@alexturner631) January 9, 2022

People actually think Trevor Lawrence is a bust after a bad rookie season in one of the worst situations in football. — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence with 15 completions.

Colts with 16 plays. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) January 9, 2022

Trevor Lawrence masterclass — Deep Drive Sports #CORREATOCHITOWN (@DeepDriveSports) January 9, 2022

If Jacksonville wins and Pittsburgh wins, all the latter would need is for the L.A. (Chargers)-Vegas game to not end in a tie to make the playoffs.

