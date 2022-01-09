The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence’s Performance Sunday

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on October 10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Trevor Lawrence is doing his best to send one of the Ravens or Steelers to the playoffs next week.

Lawrence is having the best game of his NFL career thus far as he started out 11-for-11 completions-wise with a touchdown pass.

Jacksonville is trying to play spoiler and keep Indianapolis out of the playoffs as it’s been a dreadful season for the former. The Jaguars are only 2-14 through their first 16 games and are also looking to have just a little momentum going into the offseason.

Jacksonville is currently up 10-3 as halftime is just about to commence.

The NFL World is amazed at how Lawrence has been able to play in this contest after struggling mightily beforehand.

If Jacksonville wins and Pittsburgh wins, all the latter would need is for the L.A. (Chargers)-Vegas game to not end in a tie to make the playoffs.

You can see the rest of this game on CBS (if its on in your region).

