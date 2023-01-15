NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Postgame Message

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a rollercoaster NFL playoff debut.

Lawrence threw four first-half interceptions as his team fell behind 27-0. He then rallied to throw four touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After completing the third-biggest comeback in NFL playoff history, Lawrence took to Twitter to send a humorous message about the game.

The former No. 1 overall pick referenced the famous "they had us in the first half, not gonna lie" meme to play up what his team accomplished.

Lawrence's tweet has been going viral and eliciting reactions since last night.

"The Jaguars were down 27-0 and came back and won the game. Trevor Lawrence tweeted this [laughing emoji]," added Canadian sportscaster Jay Onrait.

"This is perfect," added Madelyn Burke of Prime Video and MSG Network.

"An instantly iconic tweet," declared Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

"I just want to note how fun it is that a QB leads his team to an historic playoff comeback and reacts by immediately posting a meme," said Twitter personality Boston Jerry.

"GOAT-level tweet," chimed in Damian Parson of The Draft Network.

Fresh off their meme-worthy comeback, the Jaguars are waiting to see who they will play next week.

Depending on the results of today's games, they could be heading to Kansas City or Buffalo or even hosting a divisional round game if both the underdogs win.