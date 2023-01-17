NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 08: Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (L) and his fiancé Marissa Mowry watch play on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 08, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate.

Lawrence's wife, Marissa, actually made a reservation for the Jaguars. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry were among those who attended this victory dinner.

This gesture from Marissa Lawrence has inspired a few people to jump on the Jaguars' bandwagon.

"Officially a Jags superfan now," one person tweeted.

"LOL -- so awesome," another person wrote.

Trevor Lawrence told reporters that he ordered a cheesesteak with hashbrowns and a pecan waffle.

If the Jaguars manage to upset the Chiefs this weekend, they may have to take another trip to Waffle House.

The Jaguars and Chiefs will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Et on Saturday.