NFL World Reacts To Trevor Lawrence's Wife's Decision
The Jaguars pulled off an epic comeback against the Chargers on Saturday night, erasing a 27-point deficit to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Following their wild-card win, Trevor Lawrence and several members of the Jaguars went to Waffle House to celebrate.
Lawrence's wife, Marissa, actually made a reservation for the Jaguars. Offensive guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry were among those who attended this victory dinner.
This gesture from Marissa Lawrence has inspired a few people to jump on the Jaguars' bandwagon.
"Officially a Jags superfan now," one person tweeted.
"LOL -- so awesome," another person wrote.
Trevor Lawrence told reporters that he ordered a cheesesteak with hashbrowns and a pecan waffle.
If the Jaguars manage to upset the Chiefs this weekend, they may have to take another trip to Waffle House.
The Jaguars and Chiefs will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Et on Saturday.