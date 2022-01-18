NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bill O’Brien News

Bill O’Brien might be staying with Alabama after all.

Per NFL Network, O’Brien is unlikely to be the Jaguars’ choice for their head coach position. O’Brien interviewed for the job in early January and was on a lengthy list of candidates to interview.

Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coachhttps://t.co/eHfkccmcRe pic.twitter.com/uNsejwl2Pj — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 18, 2022

Other coaches on that list include Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, and many more.

The same report also confirmed that Jacksonville has completed its first round of interviews and is set to begin the second round.

Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer before the season even ended due to so much turmoil in the organization surrounding him. The team finished the season 2-14 and clinched the top draft pick for April’s NFL Draft.

The NFL world seemed relieved when the news about O’Brien not being the pick was announced.

Never thought this made sense, but it’s good to see the organization being wise. Let’s see if it continues. https://t.co/Ce4FX4hQxJ — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) January 18, 2022

I mean, this seemed highly unlikely considering how closely he worked with Morrone this year? But NFL hires have never made a lick of sense so why start now!? BoB to the Texans! https://t.co/C1dAf75gVf — Brian Oliu (@BrianOliu) January 18, 2022

Good for the Jaguars. Still weird he even got an interview https://t.co/SyPMHczkFm — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) January 18, 2022

Before going to Alabama, O’Brien was the head coach for the Houston Texans for six-plus seasons. He finished 52-48 overall while also winning four AFC South titles.