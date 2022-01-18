The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Bill O’Brien News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game - Miami v AlabamaATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bill O’Brien might be staying with Alabama after all.

Per NFL Network, O’Brien is unlikely to be the Jaguars’ choice for their head coach position. O’Brien interviewed for the job in early January and was on a lengthy list of candidates to interview.

Other coaches on that list include Byron Leftwich, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn, Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, and many more.

The same report also confirmed that Jacksonville has completed its first round of interviews and is set to begin the second round.

Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer before the season even ended due to so much turmoil in the organization surrounding him. The team finished the season 2-14 and clinched the top draft pick for April’s NFL Draft.

The NFL world seemed relieved when the news about O’Brien not being the pick was announced.

Before going to Alabama, O’Brien was the head coach for the Houston Texans for six-plus seasons. He finished 52-48 overall while also winning four AFC South titles.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.