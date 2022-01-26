NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Byron Leftwich News

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly close to naming their new head coach.

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is the heavy favorite. Wilson cited several sources that predicted Leftwich will be the new head coach of the Jaguars.

“Several league sources not authorized to speak publicly predict that Leftwich will ultimately land the Jaguars’ head coaching position,” the report said. That news comes just a day after Leftwich had his second meeting with Jacksonville.

The former Jaguars quarterback has been an assistant coach on the rise for the past few years. Now it seems like he’s finally getting his chance to become a head coach.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

“Please let this happen!!! It would be the most amazing news,” one fan said.

“Details a couple of potential staffers for Leftwich, including WR coach Kevin Garver, who would be a fantastic get if that all came to fruition,” one fan said.

Fans are waiting for the news to become official.

“Just make it official please,” one fan said.

It seems like only a matter of time before Leftwich becomes a head coach in the NFL. Why not for the franchise that drafted him to be its starting quarterback?

We’ll have to wait and see if Leftwich actually lands the job.