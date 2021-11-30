NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Urban Meyer News

For the past 12 hours, Urban Meyer has been linked to the recent job opening at Notre Dame. Moments ago, however, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco poured some cold water on that potential pairing.

DiRocco is reporting that Meyer has no interest in taking another college football job. Meyer is reportedly “committed to rebuilding” the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL insider Albert Breer had some additional information to share on Meyer’s future. He said the former national champion isn’t exactly eager to deal with the recruiting aspect of college football again.

“I know it’s always hard to believe coaches in these spots,” Breer tweeted. “But the impression I’ve gotten for a while is that Meyer doesn’t want to go back into the 24/7 world of recruiting that engulfs college coaches, especially with NIL now part of the equation. Never say never, but.”

Despite this report, there are some people who still think Meyer will make his return to college football after this NFL season.

“Nick Saban said the same thing before taking his talents to Alabama,” Doug Rush of Giants Wire said.

Eric Lloyd of 9&10 News had a similar response, tweeting “He gone.”

Meyer has referred to Notre Dame as his “dream job” in the past. Until the Fighting Irish sign a new head coach who’s not actually Meyer, no one is going to believe what he has to say about this situation.

In his first season with the Jaguars, Meyer owns a 2-9 record.

Meyer has proven over the past two decades that he’s an excellent college football coach. It would be interesting to see him return to that landscape, but right now it doesn’t sound like that’ll happen.