On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed three NFL teams received fines for violating the leagues rules.

According to the report from Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys all received fines for violations during OTAs. All three head coaches also received fines.

The largest fine for a coach went to Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. According to the report from Schefter, Meyer received a $100,000 fine from the league for violating the leagues rules.

Of course, immediately after the fines were announced, college football fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Meyer. Fans suggested this isn’t the first time the former Ohio State and Florida head coach has broken the rules.

Urban Meyer and violating rules name a better combo https://t.co/kp2lT30JCO — Establish The Run (tone setter) (@JEDRICKWlLLS) July 1, 2021

Meyer is in his first season at the Jaguars head coach. In fact, this is the first time Meyer has ever coached in the NFL – he never previously did as an assistant.

Perhaps he wasn’t aware of the rules facing teams during the Organized Team Activities portion of the offseason program.

Meyer and company are hoping to improve on a disastrous 2020 season under the former Jaguars leadership. After winning the first game of the season, Jacksonville lost 15-straight games to earn the No. 1 pick.

Former college star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have plenty of eyeballs on him when the season starts.