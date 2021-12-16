NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Departure Story

Urban Meyer is officially out as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but new stories regarding his time with the team are still emerging.

On Thursday afternoon, Jaguars interim coach Darrell Bevell confirmed that Meyer left the team’s facility after practice on Wednesday and never returned. He basically left the staff to prepare for its Week 15 matchup without him.

Prior to Bevell’s press conference, it was reported that Meyer left the Jaguars’ staff in the dark. As you’d expect, most fans are furious with the way Meyer handled his departure.

“Not in the least bit shocking if we are all being real about this,” an NFL fan said.

“You could not script a more perfect ending,” another fan wrote.

Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville went so poor that it’s fair to wonder if he’ll ever be a coach again.

Earlier this Thursday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum made a bold declaration about Meyer. He said Meyer will never coach again because of the way he conducted himself in Jacksonville.

“Anyone who wants to write a speculative piece today about ‘where will Urban end up?’ the answer is nowhere,” Finebaum said. “This man is dead professionally and he did it to himself. You can talk about the most spectacular flameout in NFL or coaching history, but it was easily predictable.”

It certainly seems like Meyer’s coaching future is up in the air.