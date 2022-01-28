NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Honest Admission

Earlier this week, former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer talked about his short stint in the NFL, calling it the “worse experience” of his football life.

“It was the worst experience I’ve had in my professional lifetime,” Meyer said, per Sports 610 Radio. “What really got me, I almost don’t want to say people accept it, I mean, you lose a game and you just keep …. I would seriously have self-talk. I went through that whole depression thing, too, where I’d stare at the ceilings and [think], ‘Are we doing everything possible?’”

“I really believed we had a roster that was good enough to win games. I just don’t think we did a great job,” he added. “It eats away at your soul. I tried to train myself to say, ‘okay, it happens in the NFL.’ At one point, the Jaguars lost 20 in a row. Think about that. And we lost five in a row at one point and I remember I just couldn’t function.”

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting on social media, questioning the hire in the first place.

“What in the world did Urban Meyer say to Shad Khan that made Khan think, ‘Oh yes. This is absolutely the right guy to lead my NFL franchise’?” one person asked.

What in the world did Urban Meyer say to Shad Khan that made Khan think, “Oh yes. This is absolutely the right guy to lead my NFL franchise”? https://t.co/tDdapWfpCw — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) January 28, 2022

“Interesting comments. Makes me feel for collegiate players,” another fan said.

Interesting comments. Makes me feel for collegiate players. https://t.co/nbVf1C39IT — Hoosier Public Defender (@publicdefender_) January 28, 2022

Meyer’s tenure in the NFL didn’t last very long and that might be better for his overall health. Losing took its toll on him and the Jaguars weren’t ready to start winning games just yet.