NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Latest Comment About Jaguars

Late Saturday night, a video showing Urban Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral.

Just a day after falling to 0-4 on the season, Meyer decided not to travel back to Jacksonville with his team. Instead, he stayed the night in Ohio and the rest is unfortunate history.

On Tuesday, Meyer attempted to answer for his sins. However, one of his comments rubbed some people the wrong way. “The ownership of this team is with the players,” he said via Jaguars reporter Mark Long.

That comment sparked plenty of reaction on social media. Many aren’t happy that Meyer appears to be putting the pressure on his players.

“You are dealing with grown men, many with families,” trainer Duke Manyweather said. “This may have flew when a guy was late to Mat-drills or study hall, but s*** ain’t flying in the NFL. Guys will be waiting on ya a** in the parking lot with that nonsense.”

You are dealing with grown men, many with families… this may have flew when a guy was late to Mat-drills or study hall, but shit ain’t flying in the NFL. Guys will be waiting on ya ass in the parking lot with that nonsense https://t.co/nHz1dZqPYT — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) October 5, 2021

Here’s more reaction from those on social media regarding Meyer’s latest comments.

This is a mess lol https://t.co/p5FsiRwiwJ — Amanda Atwell (@AmandaMAtwell) October 5, 2021

So now he’s foisting responsibility to clean up the mess he created onto the players? https://t.co/IJ4wvX80S2 pic.twitter.com/A2Y4m6jKg1 — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) October 5, 2021

Not everyone is going to agree on how Meyer runs his team – especially considering the latest events off the field. However, everyone seems to be in the consensus that Meyer’s latest comments aren’t great.

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to regain the trust of the players and Jaguars owner Shad Khan in the near future.