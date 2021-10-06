The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Latest Comment About Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sideline in Houston.HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Late Saturday night, a video showing Urban Meyer at his Columbus restaurant with a woman who was not his wife went viral.

Just a day after falling to 0-4 on the season, Meyer decided not to travel back to Jacksonville with his team. Instead, he stayed the night in Ohio and the rest is unfortunate history.

On Tuesday, Meyer attempted to answer for his sins. However, one of his comments rubbed some people the wrong way. “The ownership of this team is with the players,” he said via Jaguars reporter Mark Long.

That comment sparked plenty of reaction on social media. Many aren’t happy that Meyer appears to be putting the pressure on his players.

“You are dealing with grown men, many with families,” trainer Duke Manyweather said. “This may have flew when a guy was late to Mat-drills or study hall, but s*** ain’t flying in the NFL. Guys will be waiting on ya a** in the parking lot with that nonsense.”

Here’s more reaction from those on social media regarding Meyer’s latest comments.

Not everyone is going to agree on how Meyer runs his team – especially considering the latest events off the field. However, everyone seems to be in the consensus that Meyer’s latest comments aren’t great.

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to regain the trust of the players and Jaguars owner Shad Khan in the near future.

