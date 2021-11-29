NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Troubling Admission

Urban Meyer is catching a ton of heat for what he said about the Jaguars offense during his Monday press conference.

Meyer admitted on Monday that several Jaguars receivers are running the wrong routes at times. Jacksonville is also having some “depth” and “location” issues.

The Jaguars have played 11 games this season. The fact that a few of their receivers are running the wrong routes during games reflects very poorly on Urban Meyer.

Is the Urban Meyer experiment a complete failure at this point?

Some NFL fans think it’s only a matter of time before the Jaguars move on from the former college coach.

“We’re heading into week 13 and our receivers cant run the right routes, and when they do it’s the wrong depth,” a fan said.

“Huh. If only there was somebody who was ultimately responsible for getting them into the right routes, spacing, & location,” another commented. “Three months into the season. That’s just awful coaching. Myer telling on himself here,” one fan said. “Not sure how that is still happening this far into the season. Though this is a nice admission that the WRs are making it nearly impossible for Trevor,” a fan said. Check out what other NFL fans are saying about Urban Meyer’s latest admission. it’s week twelve https://t.co/SgtKuaKdJd pic.twitter.com/1GmJrKdEeP — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 29, 2021 Week 12…@CoachUrbanMeyer 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/sRKnOHMDYi — Tron Carter (@TronCarterNLU) November 29, 2021

This is pretty unacceptable by an NFL team.

You’d think Urban Meyer could fix the issue, but at this point in the season it may be beyond correcting.