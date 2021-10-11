NFL World Reacts To What Urban Meyer Said Today

It seems like every week, there’s at least one new example signaling that perhaps Urban Meyer isn’t cut out for this whole NFL thing.

This afternoon, during his Monday press conference, Meyer told reporters he likes the offensive identity of his 0-5 Jaguars team. The first-year head coach went on to say he hopes for 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing every game.

This isn’t anything Meyer hasn’t said before. Back when he was at Ohio State and later working in television, he listed his criteria for a “perfect game” as no turnovers, no penalties, 250 yards rushing and 250 yards passing.

The problem is that statistical output is borderline impossible in the NFL. Putting up 500 yards of total offense is a tough task at the professional level, even if you’re an elite team, and even if you do that, having that “250/250” balance is pretty unrealistic.

Meyer may not realize that, but plenty of people covering the NFL do.

He legitimately doesn’t know he’s in the NFL. https://t.co/njT7Cc4bVr — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) October 11, 2021

I only went back to 2010, but nobody has ever averaged 500 yards of offense in the NFL in that time frame. Only one team was over 200 yards rushing per game. Basically Urban Meyer is an idiot. https://t.co/rIIBF1k182 — Brian Hadad (@brianhadad) October 11, 2021

The Jaguars are 0-5 and Meyer’s solution is to simply do something that NFL teams have done 33 times in 52 years. https://t.co/AFZcqUbY54 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 11, 2021

Five games into the NFL season and Urban still thinks he's coaching against Miami of Ohio. That's not how NFL rushing works, Urban! https://t.co/uVOOOcJflv — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 11, 2021

Oh JFC. End it already. https://t.co/fq3BssEc0Z — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) October 11, 2021

The 2019 Ravens are statistically the greatest rushing team of all time and averaged 206 yards per game. Urban Meyer casually wants the winless Jaguars to start rushing for 250 yards per game. https://t.co/nVanbUKewD — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 11, 2021

Obviously, it’s great to have a good passing game and a good running game, but this isn’t what offensive balance is. Coaches who try to force a statistical balance by running a ton early often find themselves falling behind. https://t.co/faWKzgVV7A — Ian Cummings (@ian_cummings_9) October 11, 2021

this is a great "Urban doesn't know he's in the NFL" quote. Ohio State can put up 250 rushing yards in a game like 5 times a season. but only two NFL teams got 250 rushing yards in a game all of last season. https://t.co/ULsmJeVrzS — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 11, 2021

500 yards of total offense on a weekly basis with record setting rushing totals every week should get the job done….. https://t.co/uxchtn9mcC — Jailbreak Blitz Podcast (@JBBPod) October 11, 2021

These is a Netflix standup comedy special https://t.co/gpeszrF70O — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 11, 2021

Now, in some fairness to Meyer, it is good to strive for perfection. You’ll never reach that point, but you can have a lot of success making that the ultimate goal.

However, there have to be realistic expectations here. When your team is 0-5, it’s probably not a good idea to set your sights as high as Meyer says he is doing.

Or at least don’t tell anyone publicly if you are.