NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Free Agency Comments

Urban Meyer was one of the best recruiters in college football, but he’s made it clear that he isn’t a fan of the NFL’s free agency process.

Due to league rules, teams are only allowed to have contact with the agents of players in a two-day period. Deals are made quickly, with players rarely having a ton of contact with the teams (and coaches) themselves.

Meyer wants that to change.

“Yeah, that was awful,” Meyer said Friday morning. “I don’t agree with it, but no one asked my opinion. I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, have dinner with them, you find out the football intellect, find out their character. The thing you don’t [do], I found out, is call someone who has skin in the game because they’re going to not quite — I don’t see honest as a very appropriate [word]. So we did a deep dive. Every guy that we signed, we did.

“To answer your question, that was awful, and I don’t believe it should be that way. Not when you’re making organizational decisions. I’m not sure how that rule came about, but to me that’s not good business.”

Meyer spoke about how college football recruiting is better.

“In recruiting we would have our recruiting meeting and identify the best players and say go get them,” Meyer said. “And, then all of a sudden I start finding out this guy cost $28 million and this guy costs … I knew it, to say I didn’t know it, of course I knew it, but just the way you put that puzzle together about here’s your cap space, here’s your choices, can we take him but we get three of these guys to help. And so I imagine once you build your roster exactly the way you want it, then you can take one guy and go get that $25 million athlete.

“We’re not in position to do that right now. We’re just not. So it was a learning experience, and I feel great about it.”

Of course, the football world had plenty to say about Meyer’s comments. There were some recruiting jokes made, too.

Urban Meyer complaining about NFL free agency.

He's not used to having a salary cap. — Trevor McCue (@GoBlueMcCue) March 19, 2021

Not sure Urban Meyer quite understands how this free agency thing works. pic.twitter.com/pC189MYhDd — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 16, 2021

Urban Meyer believes NFL free agency should be much more like college recruiting https://t.co/6QxAEezwxV — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) March 19, 2021

Urban Meyer might have a point about NFL free agency sucking (really) https://t.co/glsuG0d4Sg pic.twitter.com/Ln7ingRN6M — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 20, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see how Meyer handles free agency moving forward. He’s only been an NFL head coach for a couple of months, after all.

The Jaguars are coming off a 1-15 season in 2020 and will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft later this spring.