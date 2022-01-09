NFL World Shocked By Jaguars On Sunday Afternoon

For 15 of the first 17 weeks this season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were a national embarrassment in every area of professional football. But they’re on the verge of ending this miserable season on a surprisingly high note.

The Jaguars lead the playoff-bound Indianapolis Colts 13-3 at halftime of today’s game. And just about everything is going right for the Jaguars so far.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence got the ball rolling by going 8 for 8 on his first drive, culminating in a touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell. He finished the half 19 of 25 for 208 yards and a touchdown, adding two second quarterback field goals as the Jaguars held the high-octane Colts without a touchdown.

And all of this comes amid a massive protests from Jaguars fans. Disgruntled fans have reportedly descended upon TIAA Bank Field wearing clown makeup to protest poor management.

The implications of this game are pretty significant. A win for the Jaguars opens the door for several teams to potentially take a playoff spot from the Colts. And the fans know it:

Waiting for the chargers to get eliminated 🎣 — MIAMI DOLPHINS Loudest Fan (@XeinWins) January 9, 2022

Kneel-off of the century — Spooky 🦋 (@SpookyyySZN) January 9, 2022

As a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, I am embarrassed! — Dan (@KnoxColtFan) January 9, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars went 2-14 in the first 17 weeks. Many of those games were ugly and against some other terrible teams.

Along the way, the Jaguars were forced to fire head coach Urban Meyer after less than a year at the helm. The fate of general manager Trent Baalke remains somewhat up in the air.

But this game against a Colts team still playing for something could be a sign that certain players have finally turned a corner.

That’s all any Jaguars fan can hope for heading into an offseason of immense uncertainty.