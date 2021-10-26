NFL World Speculating About Gardner Minshew’s Future

With yesterday’s trade of Joe Flacco to the Jets, Gardner Minshew is now the No. 2 quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles behind Jalen Hurts.

Minshew, who made 20 starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and 2020, was acquired by the Eagles right before the season after rookie Trevor Lawrence was officially named Jacksonville’s starting quarterback.

Minshew has yet to appear in a game for Philly this year, but he’s one step closer to getting in thanks to Flacco being moved. In fact, there are some fans who want to see the former sixth-round pick take over for Hurts sooner rather than later.

Looking around the NFL, there are even a few writers who think it is only a matter of time before Minshew starts for the Eagles. Philadelphia is 2-5 on the season and going nowhere right now with Hurts, the team’s 2020 second-round pick.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that life with Minshew will be any better.

#Eagles wanted to bump Gardner Minshew up to No. 2, maybe eventually No. 1. https://t.co/sx2d9E7ovP — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 25, 2021

Just landed and I see that the #Eagles have started the process of eventually making Gardner Minshew the starting QB Right or wrong decision, seems like only a matter of time now — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) October 25, 2021

Gardner Minshew one step closer to starting for the #Eagles — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) October 25, 2021

Benching Jalen Hurts for Gardner Minshew makes absolutely no sense, nor do I believe it's in the Eagles plans at all. I don't know yet if Hurts is the QB for the future (arrow is pointing down), but I know for damned sure Minshew isn't that guy. — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) October 26, 2021

In choosing between Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew, the #Eagles should start whichever QB will help them tank harder. And then get someone other than Howie Roseman to actually make the picks. — People Are People (@FantasyLeftover) October 26, 2021

It is highly unlikely that Minshew is the long-term answer for the Eagles, even if the team gives up on Hurts. However, it does seem like the former Washington State star will eventually take some snaps for Philadelphia this season.

How soon that happens depends on how Hurts keeps playing and how much the team keeps losing.