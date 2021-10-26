The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Gardner Minshew’s Future

A headshot of Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew.PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 14: Gardner Minshew II #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 14, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With yesterday’s trade of Joe Flacco to the Jets, Gardner Minshew is now the No. 2 quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles behind Jalen Hurts.

Minshew, who made 20 starts for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019 and 2020, was acquired by the Eagles right before the season after rookie Trevor Lawrence was officially named Jacksonville’s starting quarterback.

Minshew has yet to appear in a game for Philly this year, but he’s one step closer to getting in thanks to Flacco being moved. In fact, there are some fans who want to see the former sixth-round pick take over for Hurts sooner rather than later.

Looking around the NFL, there are even a few writers who think it is only a matter of time before Minshew starts for the Eagles. Philadelphia is 2-5 on the season and going nowhere right now with Hurts, the team’s 2020 second-round pick.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that life with Minshew will be any better.

It is highly unlikely that Minshew is the long-term answer for the Eagles, even if the team gives up on Hurts. However, it does seem like the former Washington State star will eventually take some snaps for Philadelphia this season.

How soon that happens depends on how Hurts keeps playing and how much the team keeps losing.

