NFL World Stunned By Trevor Lawrence's Return On Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left today's game with what appeared to be a potentially serious leg injury.

However, after briefly going back to the locker room, Lawrence returned to the sideline and eventually went back into the game.

Here's a clip of Lawrence getting his left leg rolled up on.

The Jaguars are getting smoked 30-6 by a surging Detroit Lions team, but the former No. 1 overall pick is still out there slinging it, much to the surprise of many.

"Seeing the play that’s crazy he’s able to get back in. Looked like his leg snapped," one fan said.

"He has [to] come back [to] get that dawg label," another added.

"Love to hear that," chimed in a Bengals supporter.

"Wow. That's crazy," stated NFL draft analyst Jon Ledyard.

We'll see if Lawrence makes it through the entire game though if his team doesn't cut into the Lions' big lead. Jacksonville might decide it is better off shutting the second-year pro down for the day.