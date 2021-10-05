Look: Old Urban Meyer FOX Graphic Is Going Viral

Urban Meyer has dominated the headlines this week due to his latest blunder. Over the weekend, a video surfaced that showed him getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife.

Meyer owned up to his actions on Monday, apologizing to the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction,” Meyer said. “It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced in a statement this Tuesday that Meyer will have to regain the organization’s trust. Although he’s receiving a second chance, it may be a while until the NFL world stops cracking jokes about Meyer.

On Tuesday afternoon, an old graphic from Fox Sports went viral on social media. The graphic showed Meyer’s criteria to examine struggling college football teams, which included trust issues, dysfunctional environment and selfishness.

Ironically enough, Meyer’s latest actions check off every single box.

No one will deny Meyer’s track record and success at the collegiate level. That being said, certain things won’t fly at the professional level.

If Meyer can’t right the ship soon, his stint in Jacksonville may end sooner than anyone could have possibly imagined.