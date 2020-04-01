With the Bengals expected to draft a quarterback No. 1 overall in 2020 NFL Draft, Andy Dalton’s tenure in Cincinnati is heading toward the finish line. The team is reportedly working on finding a trade partner for its longtime QB.

The latest betting odds seem to indicate that the Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorites to land Dalton. According to DraftKings Sportsbook via Pickswise, the Jaguars have been given +225 odds of landing the Bengals quarterback.

It isn’t just the sportsbooks that think it’d be a good fit though. CBS Sports analyst John Breech proposed today that the Jaguars could conceivably land Dalton for as little as a sixth-round draft pick.

There are a number of reasons being pointed out as to why a Dalton-to-Jacksonville move makes sense. As of yesterday, the Jaguars have officially traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, leaving the starting job in Gardner Minshew’s hands.

But with former Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden now holding the same role in Jacksonville, the Jaguars may give their new OC a player he’s very familiar with.

Who should pick up Andy Dalton? Former Bengals OC Jay Gruden and Tyler Eifert are in Jacksonville 👀 Jaguars +225

Bengals +300

Patriots +500

Chargers +1000

Broncos +1200

Steelers +1600

Dolphins +2000

Redskins +2000

Bills +3300

Panthers +3300 odds via DraftKings pic.twitter.com/o9DsolSbDT — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 31, 2020

Dalton made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with Gruden as his OC in 2011. He had arguably his best year as a pro in 2013. During Gruden’s tenure as OC, the Bengals made three of five straight playoff appearances.

Throw in the presence of recently-signed tight end Tyler Eifert – one of Dalton’s favorite targets – and you have a recipe for a potential fit.

Do you think Jacksonville is an ideal destination for Andy Dalton?