Only 2 NFL Teams Can Earn The No. 1 Pick In 2022 Draft This Weekend

Playoff berths will be at stake this weekend. There will also be two teams vying for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With only one week remaining in the 2021 regular season, only the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars can earn the top pick in the upcoming draft.

If the Jaguars lose on Sunday to the Colts, they’ll earn the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That would make them the fourth team in the modern era to have back-to-back No. 1 overall picks.

In the event that Jacksonville wins and Detroit loses on Sunday, the Lions will earn the top pick in the draft.

Two teams are in play to have the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars and Lions. With a loss on Sunday, the Jaguars would have the #1 pick and become the 4th team in the modern era to have back-to-back #1 picks. If Jacksonville wins and Detroit loses, the Lions get pick 1. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 7, 2022

Both the Jaguars and Lions are in very interesting spots at the moment. Jacksonville definitely doesn’t need a quarterback since it has Trevor Lawrence, and it doesn’t sound like Detroit is ready to move on from Jared Goff just yet.

Since the Jaguars and Lions aren’t in the quarterback market right now, edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux will be in consideration for the No. 1 overall pick.

Hutchinson and Thibodeaux both have the potential to become game-changing pass rushers at the next level.

NFL fans will find out which teams owns the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Sunday.