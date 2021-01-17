Parris Campbell Only Has 1 Concern With Urban Meyer In NFL

Urban Meyer has won big at every place he’s coached on the collegiate level. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to try his hand at the NFL.

Before Meyer accepted the position as new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he apparently sought counsel from some of his former players, including current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Campbell told Yahoo Sports this week that Meyer called him a few weeks back to let him know he was drawing NFL interest. He wanted to know if his coaching style would hold up with pros.

Campbell gave his former coach an endorsement–with one caveat. He wanted to know that his health was fine.

“No. 1, I’m worried about his health,” Campbell said. “As long as his health is in order, he could do whatever he wanted to do. No. 2 is that I wanted him to do something that will make him happy. His health and happiness were my two main concerns. “Can he do it? Obviously, he can do it.”

Meyer has blamed health issues for his retirements from past college jobs, so his fitness will be something to monitor as his time in Jacksonville unfolds.

As bad as the Jaguars were this season, there’s a path to a quick rebuild. The team has plenty of salary cap space and draft capital, and will almost certainly pick Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall.

In fact, how quickly Jacksonville can turn things around may be the biggest indicator of Meyer’s staying power in the NFL. Given how hard he takes losing, he’s not going to want to stick around long with a floundering franchise.