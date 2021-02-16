Paul Finebaum Crushes Urban Meyer For Chris Doyle Situation

The ill-fated decision to hire former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle resulted in a rude awakening and plenty of criticism for Urban Meyer.

Doyle had been let go by the Hawkeyes last summer after more than 20 decades after being accused of mistreatment and racially insensitive comments by multiple former Iowa football players.

Doyle lasted only two days on Meyer’s staff with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the hire was met wide widespread backlash, he resigned his position last Friday night.

Still, while Doyle is gone, the scrutiny toward Meyer has not disappeared. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum ripped the newly-hired Jaguars coach during an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” on Tuesday.

Via 247Sports:

“Predictable — anyone who has followed Urban Meyer closely … knew he would run into something like this at some point,” Finebaum said. “I didn’t think it would be before the opening of training camp, before the draft. But that’s Urban Meyer — he doesn’t care what you think or I think, he doesn’t care about common sense of decency, he only cares about what he thinks and it’s the same thing that happened at Ohio State with (the mismanagement of former Buckeyes wide receivers coach Zach Smith’s employment after past domestic abuse allegations resurfaced in 2018). Totally different set of circumstances, but Urban Meyer believes in someone, he doesn’t care what his advisors say, he doesn’t care what the media says, he just does it. “And this was far or worse, because this wasn’t enabling a favored son of his — someone that he cared deeply about, that he was trying to help because of old family ties. This was someone who had been disgraced, who had been shipped out, sent packing by Iowa. And it wasn’t easy, but … once they got rid of the guy, it all became very clear why he was sent packing, why he was gone.”

Meyer will be able to move on and proceed with his first offseason in Jacksonville, but comments like these from Finebaum further drive home the fact he already has one strike against him.

Things are different in the NFL, as Meyer learned the hard way last week.