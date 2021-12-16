Paul Finebaum Reacts To Urban Meyer Getting Fired

The topic of conversation in the NFL world this Thursday has to do with the Jaguars’ decision to fire head coach Urban Meyer.

When the Jaguars hired Meyer in January, the belief was that he’d change the team’s culture. While an argument can be made that he did change the culture, it wasn’t in the way that fans hoped he would.

During an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max” this Thursday morning, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the Jaguars firing Meyer.

Finebaum believes Meyer will never coach again at any level because of the way he presented himself in Jacksonville.

“Anyone who wants to write a speculative piece today about ‘where will Urban end up?’ the answer is nowhere,” Finebaum said. “This man is dead professionally and he did it to himself. You can talk about the most spectacular flameout in NFL or coaching history, but it was easily predictable.”

“This man is dead professionally.”@finebaum says that there is NO CHANCE that Urban Meyer coaches again. #KJM pic.twitter.com/GyDPd2BaAn — Keyshawn, JWill & Max (@KeyJayandMax) December 16, 2021

Finebaum isn’t the only ESPN analyst criticizing Meyer this Thursday morning. Louis Riddick also had a blunt assessment of Meyer’s time in Jacksonville, saying “This is the biggest failure of leadership, on the part of a coach, probably in the history in the NFL.”

Meyer will finish his Jaguars career with a 2-11 record. His time with the team will be remembered for all the bizarre stories that emerged over the course of the 2021 season.