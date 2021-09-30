Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 overall picks will go head-to-head as the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Life has been a little easier for 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow than it has for 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The latter is tied for the league lead in interceptions with seven in his first three games.

After an 0-3 start to the season, Lawrence and the Jaguars are hoping to finally find their first win of the season.

While the 2021 season hasn’t been exactly what he hoped for, life away from the field is going pretty well. Earlier this offseason, Lawrence married his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

Just over a week ago, posted a heartfelt message about being part of the Jaguars.

“Just so beyond grateful to be a part of this program and learn from all these amazing women,” she posted on Instagram. “It’s truly been such a blessing and honor to be a party of this team. I’ve gotten to learn so much already from them and grow with them and encourage one another.”

“God really has blessed us with some amazing people here and I’m just so grateful. The NFL road isn’t as easy as it may seem but these women handle it all and do it with such grace. I have gotten to see the strength they all hold. The love they all share. And the fight they all have. The jags truly have an amazing team and spirit and I just believe so much in this place and program. I’m so excited for all our guys but also so excited and proud of each one of these girls! This is the first of the very many events I’ll be forcing y’all to come to(; love you guys and Go Jags.”

Marissa has been a mainstay at Jaguars games through the first three weeks of the season.

We have no doubt she’ll be watching Trevor and the Jaguars tonight.

Jacksonville and Cincinnati kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network.