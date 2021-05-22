The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos Of Jaguars NFL Draft Board Leaked In Recent Video

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers looks to pass in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave their fans a behind-the-scenes look at their war room for the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this week. However, the camera crew for the Jaguars forgot to blur out their draft board in their latest video series.

While most fans were captivated by Jacksonville’s technical issues with Trevor Lawrence during the first round of the draft, others were paying attention to the team’s grades for certain prospects.

Lawrence had a grade of 8.0 on the Jaguars’ draft board, which is better than just about every prospect in this year’s class. Believe it or not though, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had the same grade.

Jacksonville had no chance of drafting Waddle with its other first-round pick, but it’s still fascinating to see that Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke valued him that high.

NFL fans also learned that Jacksonville had a 7.0 grade for Zach Wilson and Travis Etienne.

Wilson was taken second overall by the New York Jets, meanwhile Etienne fell to the Jaguars in the back half of the first round.

Obviously, the Jaguars aren’t in any kind of trouble for accidentally leaking their draft board. It might give some rookies around the league added motivation when they face them this season though.

The Jaguars have not yet commented on this situation.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.