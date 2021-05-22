Photos Of Jaguars NFL Draft Board Leaked In Recent Video

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave their fans a behind-the-scenes look at their war room for the 2021 NFL Draft earlier this week. However, the camera crew for the Jaguars forgot to blur out their draft board in their latest video series.

While most fans were captivated by Jacksonville’s technical issues with Trevor Lawrence during the first round of the draft, others were paying attention to the team’s grades for certain prospects.

Lawrence had a grade of 8.0 on the Jaguars’ draft board, which is better than just about every prospect in this year’s class. Believe it or not though, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had the same grade.

Jacksonville had no chance of drafting Waddle with its other first-round pick, but it’s still fascinating to see that Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke valued him that high.

The Jaguars made a draft video showing their 2021 picks as they happened One problem: They forgot to blur out the prospect grades of some players Including a few who were drafted by other teams …https://t.co/rJVDJ8nKnx — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) May 21, 2021

NFL fans also learned that Jacksonville had a 7.0 grade for Zach Wilson and Travis Etienne.

Wilson was taken second overall by the New York Jets, meanwhile Etienne fell to the Jaguars in the back half of the first round.

Obviously, the Jaguars aren’t in any kind of trouble for accidentally leaking their draft board. It might give some rookies around the league added motivation when they face them this season though.

The Jaguars have not yet commented on this situation.