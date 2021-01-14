Photos: Urban Meyer Appears To Have Arrived In Jacksonville

Over the weekend, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer met with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy.

Meyer had been the front-runner for the job long before he took that meeting. However, the meeting with the team owner showed Meyer was legitimately interested in making the jump to the NFL.

Just a few days later, the three-time national champion reportedly plans to become the next head coach of the Jaguars. A deal between Meyer and the Jags isn’t done just yet, but it should be by the end of the day.

On Thursday afternoon, the potential new Jaguars head coach stepped off of a private plane in Jacksonville, suggesting he and the Jags are close to a new deal.

Meyer is one of the greatest college football coaches of all time. He’s won everywhere he’s been, from Bowling Green to Ohio State.

He won two national titles at Florida before stepping away from the game for a while. Once he returned to the sideline, he led Ohio State to a national title within three years.

He’s never coached at the NFL level, which will provide him with a new challenge. And a challenge it is. The Jaguars won just one game last season before going on a 15-game losing streak.

At least he’ll have the No. 1 overall pick to work with.