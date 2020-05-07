Popular’ Thursday Night Football Matchup Is Reportedly Not Happening

The NFL has many great traditions. Thursday Night Football is not one of the better ones.

Ever since the NFL expanded its Thursday Night Football broadcasts to a weekly occurrence, it has been one of the most loathed games for fans and players alike. The players are usually tired after playing a full game just a few days before, which causes the quality to suffer. In turn, the fans come to hate the games for being such low quality.

But one tradition within the Thursday Night tradition has remained pretty constant and that’s the Tennessee Titans taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just about every year – to some, every Thursday – the two sides square off in a boring matchup that no one can predict.

This year though that game apparently won’t be happening. According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, the two teams will not lock horns on Thursday night in 2020.

The #Titans will NOT play the #Jaguars on Thursday night in 2020. So there is a nice schedule development. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) May 7, 2020

How popular has the Jaguars-Titans game been on Thursday Night Football? Well, since 2014 the two sides have faced off on Thursdays five times. No other matchup has been more frequent.

As much as the Titans and Jaguars probably hate each other, even they will probably both be relieved to not have to do that dance yet again.

Please let this report be true!