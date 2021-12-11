Earlier Saturday morning, a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed a few troubling incidents with Urban Meyer and his assistant coaches and players.

According to Pelissero, there have been multiple run-ins featuring Meyer and his assistant coaches in recent weeks. One staff meeting for the team turned ugly when Meyer allegedly called his assistants “losers.”

“During a staff meeting, Meyer delivered a biting message that he’s a winner and his assistant coaches are losers, according to several people informed of the contents of the meeting, challenging each coach individually to explain when they’ve ever won and forcing them to defend their résumés,” Pelissero wrote, via NFL.com.

Not long after the report emerged, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora added another interesting layer. He suggested an “in-house replacement” for Meyer has already emerged.

From the report:

Sources said general manager Trent Baalke has become a strong proponent of Jaguars assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Charlie Strong as an in-house candidate should ownership end up parting with Meyer after just one season.

Charlie Strong has extensive coaching experience at the collegiate level. He spent nearly 40 years at the collegiate level before making the jump to the NFL as one of Meyer’s top assistants on the defensive side of the ball.

He has 10 years of head coaching experience, spread throughout his time at Louisville, Texas and South Florida.