Pro Football Focus Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback So Far

Two weeks into the NFL season, some of the league’s top quarterback have taken center stage by getting off to impressive starts. Other signal callers have struggled to get their years off and running with a handful of underwhelming performances to kick-off the campaign.

In that second category, there’s one quarterback that stands out as the worst-of-the-worst through two weeks.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence has earned the lowest grade through the first two weeks of the 2021 season. The former Clemson star hasn’t quite found his footing and has posted back-to-back disappointing performances in his first couple NFL starts.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Jets rookie Zach Wilson and Bills star Josh Allen were the next lowest-graded quarterbacks through the first two weeks of the regular season, per PFF.

PFF's lowest-graded quarterbacks through week 2: 5th-worst: Josh Allen

4th: Zach Wilson

3rd: Aaron Rodgers

2nd: Ben Roethlisberger

Worst: Trevor Lawrence — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 22, 2021

Lawrence’s hasn’t gotten off to the start that he intended for his NFL career. In the Jaguars first two games, both of which were losses, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick completed just 50 percent of his passes for 450 yards. Even more concerning is that he’s thrown four touchdowns compared to five interceptions, three of which came in his NFL debut.

The Jaguars drafted Lawrence out of Clemson with the expectation that he would blossom into a historic talent at the quarterback position. He won a national championship with the Tigers back in 2018, was a perennial contender for the Heisman Trophy and boasted all of the physical gifts needed to be a high-caliber NFL talent, so he seemed like a safe bet with the No. 1 pick.

Lawrence’s first two weeks hasn’t been what he or the Jaguars expected, but it’s certainly not time to panic. It’s extremely early in the young quarterback’s career and he’ll need time to develop into something great.

Nevertheless, fans in Jacksonville will hope that the rookie starts to turn things around soon, starting this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

