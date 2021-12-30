Prominent Wrestler Takes A Huge Shot At Tim Tebow

Professional wrestling has always delivered some of the best trash talk that sports has to offer. On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling’s CM Punk lived up to that idea by taking a massive shot at former NFL quarterback and tight end Tim Tebow.

Speaking to fellow AEW competitor Maxwell Friedman, or “MJF,” CM Punk blasted the former first round pick during an event in Jacksonville. The 43-year-old managed to diss not only Tebow and Friedman but he also roped the Khan family, owners of both the Jacksonville Jaguars and AEW, by saying that MJF was a “bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow.”

“So MJF, you are a waste of my time and you are an even bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow,” CM Punk said during Wednesday’s event.

Unsurprisingly, the 43-year-old’s diss was met with a stunned reaction from the crowd, followed by applause.

We don't know who will be more mad about this @The_MJF or Skip Bayless #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SoWM5tw3EF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

“You’re an even bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow.” CM Punk to MJF. Holy shit. 😂#AEWDynamite — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) December 30, 2021

Punk’s shot is in reference to Tebow’s very brief Jaguars stint under Urban Meyer this year. The former NFL quarterback, who’d been out of the league since 2015, returned to Jacksonville as a tight end during training camp.

Not shockingly, Tebow didn’t make the team and didn’t even make it all the way until final cuts. He came to represent just one of the many blunders that defined Meyer’s 11 month tenure in charge.

CM Punk’s diss is pretty gutsy considering the Khan family owns both the Jaguars and AEW, but at the end of day his comments will be considered relatively harmless. Tebow’s preseason contract wasn’t guaranteed, so Shad and Tony Khan probably aren’t losing too much sleep over the former quarterback’s appearance at training camp this past summer.

The same probably can’t be said about Meyer, who left the Jaguars in pretty rough shape after coaching just 13 games.

The Khan’s will have to bounce back and make a splash with their next head coach hire or else they’ll risk being on the receiving end of another CM Punk diss.