On Thursday afternoon, Tim Tebow officially made his return to the NFL: this time as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fans got their first look at Tebow when he took the field for the Jaguars this afternoon. He took the field wearing the No. 85 jersey for the Jaguars – who featured Tebow’s jersey on their website alongside first-round rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Before he steps out on the field though, one sportsbook is offering a few prop bets on the new tight end. Odds Shark released three prop bets, allowing fans to bet on a few different outcomes for Tebow.

First, the over for touchdown receptions is set at 2, while his receptions total is set at 8. For those thinking Tebow might be used in a more creative way, there is also a prop bet on how many touchdown passes he’ll throw during the 2021 season.

Check it out.

Tim Tebow 2021 NFL Prop Bets (Bovada): Receiving Touchdowns: OVER 2 (+350)

Receptions: OVER 8 (+150)

Touchdown Passes: OVER 1.5 (+300) — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 20, 2021

Of course, fans putting their money down on these prop bets have to hope he even makes the roster in the first place. It won’t be easy for Tebow, who has been out of the league since he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2015 season.

Oh, and he’s also never played tight end full-time in the league before.

Things could get interesting.