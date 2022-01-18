Report: 1 Jaguars Coaching Hire Is Very Unlikely

As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their head coaching search, one candidate can most likely be crossed off the list.

The Jaguars are searching for a replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired late in the 2021 season. There’s plenty of candidates available, but one of them won’t be in the mix in Jacksonville.

Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien isn’t on the Jaguars’ list as a potential head coach.

“Among a deep list of candidates for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job, it appears Bill O’Brien won’t be rising to the top,” writes Chase Goodbread via NFL.com.