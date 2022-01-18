Report: 1 Jaguars Coaching Hire Is Very Unlikely

As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue their head coaching search, one candidate can most likely be crossed off the list.
The Jaguars are searching for a replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired late in the 2021 season. There’s plenty of candidates available, but one of them won’t be in the mix in Jacksonville.
Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien isn’t on the Jaguars’ list as a potential head coach.
“Among a deep list of candidates for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job, it appears Bill O’Brien won’t be rising to the top,” writes Chase Goodbread via NFL.com.
“The Alabama offensive coordinator is unlikely to be the team’s choice, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Jaguars must replace Urban Meyer, who was fired midseason during his failed first year as an NFL coach.”
Jaguars unlikely to hire Alabama OC Bill O'Brien as head coachhttps://t.co/eHfkccmcRe pic.twitter.com/uNsejwl2Pj
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 18, 2022
There was previously a strong belief that the Jaguars favored Bill O’Brien, but it sounds like those reports have since proven inaccurate.
There’s several other candidate the Jaguars may try and target here. Brian Flores, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, Jim Caldwell and Doug Pederson could be on the short list.
The coach that takes over in Jacksonville will inherit a roster led by young franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.