Trevor Lawrence is the consensus No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft, right? Not if you ask one NFL team.

For over a year now, Lawrence has been atop the quarterback big boards. Not much changed by the end of college football’s 2020-21 season. Lawrence is still a generational talent and it’d be insane of the Jaguars to not select him with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

At this point in the off-season, NFL teams and scouts have ample time to pour over tape in preparation for the draft. In doing so, one team has a new No. 1 quarterback prospect atop its big board: BYU‘s Zach Wilson.

Wilson is probably the most intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. One NFL scout in particular sees plenty of Patrick Mahomes in the former BYU quarterback.

“What he does as a thrower, and as a runner, is exactly where we are as a league right now,” said an NFL College Scouting Director, via NFL insider Matt Miller. “He throws some of those 50/50 balls with his shoulders square to the defense after running around in the pocket and I’m seeing Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech all over again.”

Trevor Lawrence, QB2? Not for me and probably not for you, but at least one NFL team is intrigued by another passer in this class.https://t.co/wzbkAxvcJV — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 16, 2021

Don’t expect this to be the end of the Trevor Lawrence-Zach Wilson debate. There’s still over two months until the 2021 NFL Draft commences.

The Jaguars aren’t going to budge on selecting Lawrence, though. They’d put themselves in a risky position by selecting Wilson. Taking Lawrence is not only the safe but correct path.

Lawrence has all the tools necessary of becoming an NFL star in coming years. So does Wilson, but he’s a much bigger risk.