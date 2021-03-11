It’s been almost a full month since former Clemson star and projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence underwent shoulder surgery.

The surgery was to repair a torn labrum Lawrence suffered in his non-throwing shoulder during college football’s 2020 season. Lawrence underwent the surgery in mid-February, and has been undergoing rehab ever since.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Lawrence Thursday afternoon, and had nothing but positive information to share. The future NFL quarterback is reportedly “ahead of schedule.” He’ll begin throwing again within the next four to five weeks, according to Rapoport.

Lawrence will continue rehab for the next several months as he attempts to be 100 percent ahead of his first NFL training camp later this year.

From our coverage of #Clemson's Pro Day: An update on presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence a month into his rehab. pic.twitter.com/PxcbGRvMjL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2021

So far, it appears Trevor Lawrence is ahead of schedule in his rehab process. That’s the best news the Jacksonville Jaguars could’ve hoped for and will hope for moving forward.

By all accounts, the Jaguars will use the No. 1 pick to select Lawrence. It’s not much of a secret at this point. Jacksonville needs a franchise quarterback, and Lawrence is the best available.

The former Clemson star lived up to the hype during his collegiate career, winning a national championship and putting up ridiculous numbers during his three years with the Tigers.

The future NFL quarterback now has the challenge of getting healthy ahead of the NFL’s 2021 season. So far, he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery.