Report: Here’s When The Jaguars Could Sign Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow has reportedly expressed interest in making a return to the National Football League and the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering signing the former college football star.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback is reportedly considering a comeback at tight end. He worked out for the Jaguars earlier this offseason. Jacksonville is now led by Tebow’s former college football coach in Urban Meyer.

“Tim came in and worked out as a tight end… That’s not the position we’ve seen him play, but that’s the position that he’s practiced at with us,” co-owner Tony Khan said in a recent “Jags Talk” interview. “So, that’ll be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense. Obviously Urban knows Tim very well. Tim’s got a great history of winning. And Urban really believes he can help us.”

According to NBC Sports insider Peter King, the Jaguars are considering the move.

King reports that the Jaguars could sign Tebow following their rookie minicamp.

I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance. Tebow, of course, is a hometown boy, and Jag/Gator fans have been dying to see him in teal. Imagine a Trevor Lawrence-to-Tim Tebow touchdown pass in crunch time (or any time) in a game this fall. Whoa.

Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL in several years, as he’s been pursuing a professional baseball career.

The Jaguars are heading into Year 1 of the Urban Meyer era. Perhaps we’ll get Year 1 of the Tim Tebow era, too.