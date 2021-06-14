Report: How Tim Tebow Performed At Jaguars Minicamp

Tim Tebow will have a lot of proving to do this offseason to show that he’s serious about playing tight end for the Jacksonville Jaguars and not just getting special treatment because he’s Urban Meyer’s friend.

Fortunately for Tebow, the early results out of Jaguars minicamp seem solid. On Monday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco said Tebow “didn’t look out of place” and looked like he belonged at Jaguars minicamp.

DiRocco did note that Tebow needs some work on his fundamentals and footwork. But overall, he looks like he knows what he’s doing.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect the first time I saw him working out at tight end, but he didn’t look out of place,” DiRocco said, via 247Sports. “He looked like he belonged. His fundamentals need work and his footwork is a little bit slow and he’s getting some coaching after every drill there, but if people were expecting him to look like he didn’t know what he was doing, that’s not the case.”

The Jaguars signed Tim Tebow to a league-minimum deal last month. It was Tebow’s first NFL contract since 2015.

Previous attempts to deploy Tebow elsewhere have failed. But few coaches in the world understand what Tebow is capable of like Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer.

It won’t be long before we get to see Tebow put his skills to the test in training camp, and then the preseason.

But for right now, the early results are not bad, even if they’re no especially good either.