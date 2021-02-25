Report: Jaguars, Ravens Discussing Major NFL Trade

NFL trade rumors are swirling around the league as the offseason rounds into late February. Amidst the crazy quarterback carousel, plenty of other key position players should be on the move over the coming weeks.

Baltimore Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is reportedly one of the many expected to switch teams at some point this offseason. The former Oklahoma All-American has exceeded expectations since coming into the league, but reportedly wants to play left tackle. With the Ravens inking a major deal with All-Pro Ronnie Staley, Brown won’t get his wish with the team that drafted him.

Baltimore gave permission to the 24-year-old to weigh his options earlier this month. Plenty of teams were expected to pursue Brown to inherit a left tackle spot after he earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2019 and 2020.

Among those in the mix appear to be the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Chad Forbes, the Ravens and Urban Meyer’s club is “dancing” on Brown, but seem to be discussing the possibility of a trade.

The move would make a lot of sense for the Jaguars, who are in desperate need of an overhaul on the offensive line. Jacksonville gave up 44 sacks in 2020, ranking among the league’s worst in the category. Brown could be the start of that rebuild as Meyer kicks off a new era within the organization.

The Jaguars will also need more protection for the quarterback that they plan to select at No. 1 in this April’s NFL Draft. It’s still expected that Clemson star Trevor Lawrence will be first off the board, so if Jacksonville wants to protect the focal point of their franchise, acquiring a talent like Brown would be necessary.

Because of his performance over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old should command a decent price. Brown still has one year left on his rookie deal, meaning that a strong display at left tackle in 2021 could lead him to a massive payday next offseason.