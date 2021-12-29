Report: Jaguars Interviewing Super Bowl-Winning Coach Tomorrow

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in the same spot they were at the end of 2021 as they were at the beginning of 2021: Searching for a new head coach. But they’re getting a jumpstart on 2022 by interviewing one of the top head coaches on the market.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are set to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson for the position. He will be the first official interview the Jaguars have held for the job since firing Urban Meyer earlier this month.

Pederson was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the 2020 season after going 4-11-1 that season. He was the head coach in Philadelphia for five years, leading them to the playoffs three times and a Super Bowl title in 2017.

But Pederson’s success in Philadelphia wasn’t enough to save his job as his relationship with ownership soured during the 2020 season. He was fired with a 42-37-1 overall record.

The #Jaguars will interview Super Bowl-winning former #Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday, source said. Their first interview as they try to replace HC Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars have fallen on hard times since that magical 2017 season that culminated in an AFC Championship Game appearance. They’ve finished fourth in the AFC South in each of the last three years and are on pace for a fourth.

The Jaguars have just 14 wins over the past four seasons and just three in the last two. They need someone who can come in and give them a spark.

Doug Pederson might be the man for the job. Like Urban Meyer, he’s a quarterback guru. But unlike Meyer, he has prior NFL experience – decades of it.

Would Doug Pederson be the right hire for the Jacksonville Jaguars?